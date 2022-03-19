No-trust motion ‘No one is buying or selling votes’: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim Lrague-Q (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Friday that this is the first no-confidence motion in which no one is buying or selling votes.

In a statement, Shujaat said, “It is being reported in TV and newspapers that the sacks of notes have been opened and even the Prime Minister has mentioned about the opening of sacks of notes in Sindh House. This is the first no-confidence motion in which no one is buying or selling votes, this is just propaganda.”

Ch Shujaat Hussain said that the government always tries to stop the rallies but this is the first time that the government and the opposition are holding rallies on the same issue, the opposition is insisting on rallies despite government obduracy. “I once again appeal to both the government and the opposition to immediately postpone the program sof their rallies.”He said that the federal minister says that one has to go through the gathering of one million to vote against Imran Khan. On this, I say that when a voter decides to cast his vote, he can’t be stopped by the gathering of one million or even 100 million.

