ANL 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.5%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
AVN 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-3.51%)
BOP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.12%)
FFL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
FNEL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.02%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-7.03%)
GGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.46%)
GTECH 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.13%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.03%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MLCF 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.85%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PRL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
PTC 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.2%)
TELE 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.35%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
TPLP 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
TREET 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.64%)
TRG 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-5.02%)
UNITY 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.28%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.39%)
BR100 4,306 Decreased By -46.5 (-1.07%)
BR30 15,095 Decreased By -328.1 (-2.13%)
KSE100 43,457 Decreased By -350.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,651 Decreased By -174.9 (-1.04%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Australia shares seen advancing at open, NZ rises

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, likely helped by gains in local banks following the interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, with firm commodity prices also potentially boosting domestic miners and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 10.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark rose about 1% on Thursday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,036.41 points in early trade.

