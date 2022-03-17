ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IFC enhances trade facility for private Pakistani bank

  • The World Bank Group member wants to help Bank AL Habib with import of equipment, machinery and tools
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Mar, 2022

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has partnered with Pakistan’s Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL), to support the import of essential goods and equipment into the country.

IFC in a statement on Thursday announced that it is enhancing its trade facility to the bank to enable it to support the longer-term imports of capital goods—including vital equipment, machinery and tools—under its Global Equipment Finance Facility (GEFF).

IFC has extended guarantees by up to five years for selected partners for the imports of capital goods, with a focus on climate change.

The project will enable BAHL to issue a letter of credit for up to 37 months for the import of critical capital goods into Pakistan, which has been constrained because of the pandemic.

“IFC's support will enhance our existing trade limits to accommodate higher volumes of trade finance and extend our capacity to support the deliveries of vital capital goods to meet our clients' import and business needs,” said Mansoor Ali Khan, BAHL CEO.

IFC said that Bank Al Habib is a long-term partner in its Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP), which supports trade in emerging markets by providing partial or full guarantees against underlying trade instruments and covering the payment risk of participating issuing banks.

World Bank's IFC gives $75mn debt financing to Yemeni food group

"Trade finance is essential to enable the flow of goods and services in and out of the country, which is vital to support businesses and sustain livelihoods," said Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, IFC's Incoming Regional Director for the Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

"IFC's support will enable our longstanding partner Bank AL Habib Limited to better support its clients importing critical goods in this challenging post-pandemic recovery period and help foster sustainable economic growth."

World Bank WB capital goods Bank Al Habib Limited International Finance Corporation IFC

Comments

1000 characters

IFC enhances trade facility for private Pakistani bank

Rupee crosses 180 for first time against USD

PPP, PDM to protect MNAs being threatened with violence: Bilawal

$21bn support request: Ministry seeks update from Pak envoy in Beijing

PSX website down due to technical issues

Dir rally: PM Imran, Asad Umar challenge ECP's notice in IHC

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities, says SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Read more stories