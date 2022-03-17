ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Press Release 17 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar held a meeting with Shixin Chen, Vice President (operations) for Asian Development Bank (ADB) and discussed the ADB’s energy programme in Pakistan, government’s energy reforms.

Minister lauded ADB’s support in pursuing reforms agenda and various development projects for the country. He expressed satisfaction on the firm commitment of ADB as key partner in reforms agenda in priority sectors including energy.

According to a press release, various projects in power sector are moving forward with good pace including the Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI) system to be rolled out as a pilot project in IESCO region, projects in NTDC and DISCOs.

ADB approves $685m for energy, health sectors

The Minister stressed upon the need to expedite the Jamshoro project and special attention from ADB’s side. The pre-feasibility study for the underground gas storages is also expected to be completed in a year.

Ministry also shared its positive progress on circular debt management of power sector. The structural bench marks have been met and IMF has also shown satisfaction in this regard. Moreover, the circular debt management plan is being updated together with approval of Subsidy Reforms Phase-II.

ADB will work on the feasibility of buying out imported coal energy plants on base load basis.

The ADB’s Vice president expressed his desire to engage with the ministry for Climate Change Policy, to which minister assured full support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hammad Azhar ADB DISCOS NTDC energy programme

Comments

1000 characters

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Govt lifts all Covid-related restrictions

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Fed hikes rates, signals aggressive turn against inflation

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

Read more stories