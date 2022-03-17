ECC likely to okay fertiliser subsidy today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has been convened Thursday (Mar 17) to consider and approve subsidy to farmers on fertiliser for Kharif crops 2022 besides fixation of public wheat procurement targets of Sindh and Balochistan along with cash credit limits.

The ECC meeting convened by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will consider four proposals of the Ministry of Commerce and that of Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Kisan Ittehad warns govt of severe shortages of wheat, urea

The meeting will also take up the Ministry of Commerce’s summary seeking a supplementary grant for Export Development Fund (EDF). The meeting will also consider the Ministry of National Food Security and Research’s summary with respect to extension of date for subsidy to farmers of Sindh and Balochistan provinces under Prime Minister’s Package for Agriculture in fiscal year 2020-21. Another proposal of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research will consider summary of subsidy to the farmers on fertilizer for Kharif Crops 2022 and fixation of public sector wheat procurement targets of Sindh and Balochistan along-with cash credit limits.

An official said as usual the ECC might be submitted some proposals during the meeting for consideration and approval.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022