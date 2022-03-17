Rashid warns Fazl of ‘significant consequences’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday warned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman if anarchy and civil war erupted in the country in the backdrop of the current political situation he will have to pay a price.

Talking to reporters, after attending an anti-human trafficking workshop organised by the United Nations, said that he is very disappointed by the language used by Fazlur Rehman and he is playing the role of “maulajatt”.

He asked the PDM chief that he is a religious scholar, but what kind of remarks is he passing that “batons dipped in oil”. “What would be the effects of these remarks? Are you taking the country towards anarchy,” he asked.

He told the PDM chief that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would escape and he would be caught. “Prime Minister Khan will be the ultimate beneficiary whether he wins or lose in the no-confidence motion tabled by opposition against him”, he opined.

The minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will win and the opposition will face defeat in the no-confidence motion. Khan’s popularity among the masses has increased during the last three weeks, he claimed.

Rasheed said that the opposition parties will be facilitated and provided with protection to hold the long march. He; however, said that nobody will be allowed to take law into their hand. It is our responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the people, he said.

Similarly, protection will be provided to public gathering announced by the PTI on March 27, he said. He said that Pakistan had been facing international threats; therefore, it is also the responsibility of the opposition, along with the government, to show responsibility.

The interior minister also said that if the no-confidence motion moved towards democratic instability then the opposition will face the consequences.

He said that all members of the parliament and journalists will be protected ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion. Special powers were being given to Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and the police in the federal capital from March 20 to April 2, he said, adding that Rangers, FC, and police have the capability to deal with any untoward situation.

