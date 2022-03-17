ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rashid warns Fazl of ‘significant consequences’

Fazal Sher 17 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday warned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman if anarchy and civil war erupted in the country in the backdrop of the current political situation he will have to pay a price.

Talking to reporters, after attending an anti-human trafficking workshop organised by the United Nations, said that he is very disappointed by the language used by Fazlur Rehman and he is playing the role of “maulajatt”.

He asked the PDM chief that he is a religious scholar, but what kind of remarks is he passing that “batons dipped in oil”. “What would be the effects of these remarks? Are you taking the country towards anarchy,” he asked.

He told the PDM chief that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would escape and he would be caught. “Prime Minister Khan will be the ultimate beneficiary whether he wins or lose in the no-confidence motion tabled by opposition against him”, he opined.

The minister reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will win and the opposition will face defeat in the no-confidence motion. Khan’s popularity among the masses has increased during the last three weeks, he claimed.

Rasheed said that the opposition parties will be facilitated and provided with protection to hold the long march. He; however, said that nobody will be allowed to take law into their hand. It is our responsibility to protect the lives and properties of the people, he said.

Similarly, protection will be provided to public gathering announced by the PTI on March 27, he said. He said that Pakistan had been facing international threats; therefore, it is also the responsibility of the opposition, along with the government, to show responsibility.

The interior minister also said that if the no-confidence motion moved towards democratic instability then the opposition will face the consequences.

He said that all members of the parliament and journalists will be protected ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion. Special powers were being given to Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), and the police in the federal capital from March 20 to April 2, he said, adding that Rangers, FC, and police have the capability to deal with any untoward situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Maulana Fazlur Rehman PDM Imran Khan Sheikh Rasheed political situation

Comments

1000 characters

Rashid warns Fazl of ‘significant consequences’

Govt lifts all Covid-related restrictions

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Fed hikes rates, signals aggressive turn against inflation

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

Read more stories