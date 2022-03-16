ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Arabica coffee prices rise as fund selling abates

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Arabica coffee futures rose on Wednesday, edging away from the prior session’s four-month low, with the recent wave of fund long liquidation appearing to have at least temporarily abated while sugar and cocoa prices also edged up.

Coffee

May arabica coffee rose 0.5% to $2.1230 per lb by 1130 GMT, recovering some ground after the prior session’s fall to a four-month low of $2.1015.

Dealers said a slight recovery in coffee stock levels could, however, limit the scope of the recovery in prices.

The amount of green coffee stored at ports in the United States unexpectedly rose by 6% at the end of February to 6.15 million 60-kg bags, the first increase since August 2021, the Green Coffee Association (GCA) said on Tuesday.

May robusta coffee rose 0.8% to $2,097 a tonne.

Coffee traders are scrambling to redirect shipments headed for Russia and Ukraine as trade flows to the two countries collapse due to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow and Kyiv’s move to close its ports.

Arabica coffee hits 4-month low, sugar and cocoa also fall

Sugar

May raw sugar rose 0.1% to 18.75 cents per lb.

Dealers said crop outlooks in the world’s top two producers - Brazil and India - continued to improve.

“Strong rainfall in Brazil’s southern CS region relieve dryness concerns there with good rainfall to persist,” Rabobank said in a note, adding production prospects in India were going “from strength to strength.”

May white sugar rose 0.3% to $524.40 a tonne.

Cocoa

London cocoa rose 0.2% to 1,727 pounds a tonne.

May New York cocoa rose 0.3% to $2,530 a tonne.

Arabica coffee futures

