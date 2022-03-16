ANL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.43%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
ASL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
GGGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.4%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPLP 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.24%)
TREET 31.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.68%)
TRG 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.33%)
WAVES 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 35.4 (0.81%)
BR30 15,734 Increased By 211.2 (1.36%)
KSE100 44,031 Increased By 311.1 (0.71%)
KSE30 17,032 Increased By 109.4 (0.65%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN adopts resolution promoting bicycles to combat climate change

AFP 16 Mar, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday supporting bicycles as a tool for combatting climate change.

The resolution, proposed by Turkmenistan, was passed unanimously and like all General Assembly resolutions is non-binding.

It calls on member states to “integrate the bicycle into public transportation, in urban and rural settings in developing and developed countries.”

Increasing cycling through improved road safety and the promotion of bike-riding will help achieve “sustainable development, including the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the resolution.

More specifically, the resolution encourages member states to “give special attention to cycling in cross-cutting development strategies, including bicycle sharing services,” as well as when possible in “international, regional, national and subnational development policies and programmes.”

UNITED NATIONS Turkmenistan

Comments

1000 characters

UN adopts resolution promoting bicycles to combat climate change

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Read more stories