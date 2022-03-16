Turkish CG for women’s economic empowerment

KARACHI: The Consulate General of Turkey in Karachi, in collaboration with New World Concepts organized an outdoor celebration of International Women Day titled “Breaking Barriers: Women Entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Turkey” at the Consulate premises on Tuesday.

The event was organized with the support of Turkish companies operating in Pakistan including HITIT and Arcelik Dawlance. The Consul General of Turkey in Karachi Cemal Sangu, while speaking on this occasion welcomed the guests and emphasized the need for women’s economic empowerment.

He expressed his pleasure at hosting the celebration of Women Entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Turkey. The new Consul General of Turkey in Karachi, inaugurated last year, is the biggest Turkish Consulate in the world, signifying the depth of bilateral relations between both countries.

The keynote speaker Professor Dr Aytul Ercil, a senior businesswoman and board member of KAGIDAR, (Turkish Women Entrepreneurs Association) flew in from Istanbul for the event. She emphasized the importance of business networking and role models for younger women entrepreneurs as a source of inspiration.

She also shared the successful growth of KAGIDAR and its efforts at the socio economic development of Turkey. The CEO of New World Concepts and President, Pakistan Women Entrepreneurs Network, Yasmin Hyder, in her speech said there is an urgent need for business and industry to be more gender inclusive and create more opportunities for women SME’s. “We continue to raise awareness and promote the role of women entrepreneurs to meet the challenges Pakistan faces”, she said.

Naila Naqvi, a leading woman entrepreneur shared her journey and both personal and professional challenges faced in achieving her goals. Sarwat Gilani, Brand Ambassador Special Olympics Pakistan, announced the next Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany in June 2023. Girl athlete leaders also spoke about their stories of inclusion and their excitement to represent Pakistan at the next World Games.

A large number of people from different walks of life including businesswomen and entrepreneurs attended the event.

