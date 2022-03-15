ANL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.12%)
ASC 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
AVN 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.04%)
BOP 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
FNEL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.48%)
GGL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.38%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
KOSM 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
MLCF 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.85%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.79%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.07%)
TELE 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
TPL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.2%)
TPLP 23.25 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.09%)
TREET 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
TRG 75.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.71%)
UNITY 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,325 Increased By 28.1 (0.65%)
BR30 15,319 Increased By 190.2 (1.26%)
KSE100 43,445 Increased By 78.3 (0.18%)
KSE30 16,846 Increased By 25.5 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Gulf markets track oil prices lower; Ukraine crisis in focus

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

Energy-heavy Gulf markets fell on Tuesday, tracking lower oil prices as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks eased fears of further supply oil disruptions and coronavirus cases in China fuelled concerns about slower crude demand.

Oil prices extended losses, sliding to a two-week low with Brent futures dropping $4.74, or 4.4%, to $102.16 a barrel by 0445 GMT after tumbling by more than $6 to $100.05 earlier in the session.

US President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Brussels next week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, US and foreign sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

Gulf markets end lower, Abu Dhabi sees worst day in nearly 3 months

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.2%, set to extend its losing streak to a fifth straight day, if losses hold.

The kingdom’s consumer price index rose 1.6% in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The Qatari index led the losses in the region, sliding as much as 1.3%, with only three of the 20 listed stocks trading in the black.

Qatar Electricity And Water Co fell 7.3% as shareholders of the utility approved the 40% share capital acquisition of Nebras Power.

Dubai’s main index traded 0.5% lower, with Amlak Finance falling 4.4%. The UAE-based Islamic lender reported year-end accumulated losses of 1.31 billion Dirhams last Friday, and its shares have fallen more than 14% since.

Separately, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority launched on Tuesday the first initial public offering among 10 planned listings of state-linked companies aimed at reviving the domestic stock exchange.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.3%, hit by a 0.7% fall in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank .

Gulf stock MENA Dubai stock

