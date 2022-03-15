ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Zameen.com organises event on property sales

Press Release 15 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Zameen.com recently organized another property sales event in Karachi. The event witnessed large-scale public interest and the attendees availed the benefit of the event-exclusive deals on the high-in-demand premium real estate projects in Karachi.

This latest property sales event included Aman Golf View, Oasis Park Residencia, Executive Residency, Roomi Icon, Empire Icon, Anaya Royal Residency, The Mega Mall & Residency, Burj Al Jinnah, Cliff Vista, Shams Icon, Theme Park Residency, Omega Mall North, Omega Mall Airport, Falak Corporate City and other highly innovative projects for the review of the genuine buyers and investors.

Additionally, the attendees received an in-depth analysis of the real estate market situation and the benefits of investing in the aforementioned projects. All these projects are exclusively marketed and sold by Zameen.com – which ensures that due diligence has been undertaken for the security of buyers’ investments.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (South) Taha Mehmood said that Karachi is the industrial hub of Pakistan. He went on to say that the economic shifts in the city happen to affect the entire country, which is why the benefits of this property sales event in Karachi will also be shared by all parts of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Zameen.com property sales real estate projects in Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

Zameen.com organises event on property sales

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories