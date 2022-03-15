Minister for preparing ‘comprehensive’ master plan for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has announced to prepare a comprehensive master plan for Hyderabad in collaboration with the concerned departments in the ADP plans for the next financial year as directed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said this while talking to media while inspecting newly constructed road and ongoing development schemes in Qasimabad.

Provincial Minister Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that development schemes are being prepared for the city keeping in view the growing population of Hyderabad, which will be implemented soon. He said that keeping in view the growing residential colonies as well as the increase in population, it is imperative to plan for at least 25 to 50 years.

Provincial Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that in the next financial year ADP schemes better package would be provided for Hyderabad. Syed Zia Abbas Shah paid a detailed visit to the newly constructed road from Poonam Pump to Bypass in Hyderabad. Appreciating the construction work, he said that the quality of work is good and upto the standard. He said that no shortcoming in the quality of work would be tolerated.

The provincial minister asked the concerned engineers present on the spot to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the people during the development work so that no one including school children would face any difficulty.

