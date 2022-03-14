ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

AFP 14 Mar, 2022

TEHRAN: Iranian state media reported Sunday that no date has yet been set for further dialogue between Tehran and Riyadh, after other media reports said talks have been “temporarily suspended”.

Relations between the regional rivals have been severed since early 2016.

The two countries have held four rounds of talks in Iraq since April aimed at restoring ties.

“No date has been set so far for a new round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” IRNA news agency reported.

“Some news sources claimed that the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia were temporarily suspended,” IRNA noted, while stressing that “Iran has not yet announced a specific date for the talks.”

Shiite-majority Iran and the Sunni kingdom of Saudi Arabia support rival sides in several conflict zones across the region, including in Yemen, where the Huthi rebels are backed by Tehran. In 2016, Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed revered Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Riyadh responded by cutting ties with Tehran.

Saudi Arabia executes 81 in one day for terror offences

Reports of Iran suspending participation in the dialogue came a day after Saudi Arabia announced that it had executed in just one day 81 people convicted of various crimes related to “terrorism”, a record number.

Saudi official media stated that those executed belonged to the Islamic State jihadist group, “Al-Qaeda and the terrorist Huthi movement, and other terrorist organisations hostile to the kingdom.”

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Sunday evening condemned the executions, calling them “contrary to the basic principles of human rights and international law”.

In a statement, he also criticised “the silence and inaction of countries claiming (to defend) human rights”, accusing the West of double standards.

Western countries, the United Nations and human rights organisations have frequently criticised Iran for its use of the death penalty.

According to Amnesty International, Iran is second only to China in its use of the capital punishment, with at least 246 people executed in 2020.

iRAQ IRNA Iranian state media Iran Saudi talks

