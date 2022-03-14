Sindh reports 188 fresh Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: Fortunately no death stemming from Covid-19 was reported on Sunday, however 188 new cases emerged when 5,567 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from the CM House.

Murad said that fortunately no death was reported from Covid-19. He added that 5,567 samples were tested which detected 188 cases that constituted 3.4 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 8,046,881 tests have been conducted against which 568,862 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 551,796 patients have recovered, including 37 overnight.

The CM said that currently 8,975 patients were under treatment; of them 8,893 were in home isolation, 4 at isolation centres and 78 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 77 patients was stated to be critical, including 4 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 188 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi.

The report states that with regard to vaccination, in the last 24 hours, 81,170 Covid-19 vaccines have been given, while 48,570,159 or 88.58 percent vaccines have been administered till March 12, 2022.

