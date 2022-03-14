ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India tightens IPO valuation scrutiny, jolts startups eyeing listings

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: India has tightened scrutiny of IPO-bound firms by questioning how key internal business metrics are used to arrive at valuations, unsettling bankers and companies which fear delays in listing plans, sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

India’s push comes after the flop listing of SoftBank-backed payments firm Paytm’s $2.5 billion IPO in November which sparked criticism of lax oversight of how loss-making companies price issues at what some say are lofty valuations.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last month flagged concerns in proposing stricter disclosures, saying more and more new-age tech firms which “generally remain loss making for a longer period” were filing for IPOs, and traditional financial disclosures “may not aid investors.”

But even before the proposal is finalised, SEBI has in recent weeks asked many companies to get their non-financial metrics — KPIs, or key performance indicators — audited, and then explain how they were used to arrive at an IPO’s valuation, five banking and legal sources said.

Typically for a tech or app-based startup, KPIs could be figures like the number of downloads or average time spent on a platform — metrics sources said are disclosed but difficult to audit or link to a company’s valuation.

SEBI is asking us to “justify the valuation,” said one Indian lawyer advising several companies eyeing IPOs, adding it was “creating uncertainty and increasing cost of compliance.”

SEBI did not respond to a request for comment.

Regulators in major markets including Hong Kong do follow practices that subject companies to tighter scrutiny about their business practices and financials, but they don’t usually make granular checks on valuation metrics.

One document from February containing SEBI’s remarks to an Indian IPO-bound company, seen by Reuters, asked for “explanation regarding how KPIs form basis” for arriving at the IPO issue price, adding they should be “certified by a statutory auditor.”

Indian digital healthcare platform PharmEasy, which had filed papers for a $818 million IPO in November, is one company which was hit by such scrutiny: one source with direct knowledge said the company raised concerns with SEBI about auditing and supplying such details, and is likely to get some relaxations. PharmEasy didn’t respond to a request for comment.

It is not clear if the additional information requested by SEBI would be released to potential investors.

Securities and Exchange Board of India India IPO valuation scrutiny IPO bound firms

Comments

1000 characters

India tightens IPO valuation scrutiny, jolts startups eyeing listings

US issues warning to China

US gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

State Bank Museum launches exhibition

Russia counts on ties with China

No date set for next Iran-Saudi talks

Embezzlement charges: Kazakhstan arrests ex-leader’s nephew

Clearing CPEC IPPs’ dues: ECC all set to approve Rs50bn revolving account

PM attracts huge crowd, sharpens attack on opposition

ST rate will be rationalized in ‘due course’: FBR chief

Moroccan carrier launches Israel flights

Read more stories