Community-based interventions needed to reduce spread of NCDs

LAHORE: While Pakistan is facing a steep rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), health professionals have called for launching community-based interventions to check the spread of diseases.

Recent figures from IDF Atlas are staggering depicting a sharp increase in diabetes.

Pakistan ranked 3rd in number of people living with diabetes in the world only after China and India, the countries with highest number of populations. In Pakistan, 1 in 4 adults (26.7pc) are living with diabetes accounting for 33 million people, the burden of the disease is expected to increase as about 10.5 million people suffer from intermittent hyperglycemia and this disease is responsible for 400,000 premature deaths annually.

Health professionals said that “this major public health challenge requires immediate plan of action. These actions include standardization of care at public and private sectors, development and implementation of nationwide diabetes registry and integrated approach to diabetes and NCD care. Continuing education in management, cultural competence and leadership developmental programs are also responsibilities of public health. Hence, training and capacity building for NCD managers at all levels is the key for initiation of successful prevention plans in future.” As a research-driven pharmaceutical company, Getz Pharma has always taken an active role in supporting advanced scientific studies that can help patients and healthcare professionals in dealing with life-threatening diseases. The Getz Pharma has entered into an agreement with BIDE (Baqai Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology) and SZABIST to promote academic and research activities across the country, particularly in the area of non-communicable diseases such as Diabetes Mellitus.

“SZABIST Life Sciences department is engaged in qualitative research in different areas to provide solutions to prevailing problems. Graduate students are very strong assets that can be utilized to carry out innovative research to solve public health challenges. An alliance between hospitals, educational institutes and industry leaders can just be the key we need to address severe public health challenges like non communicable diseases,” Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST said.

Khalid Mahmood, Managing Director and CEO of Getz Pharma said, “The main objective behind this initiative was to bring the three organizations under a single platform and formulate a strategy for collaborative research activities, capacity building of healthcare professionals, increasing awareness of communities and sensitizing policymakers to take immediate actions”. Specific insights generated by the data can be utilized for making strategies for effective management of diseases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022