ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Toll in DR Congo train accident rises to 75 dead

AFP 14 Mar, 2022

LUBUMBASHI: The death toll in a train crash in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has reached 75, officials said Sunday, as experts began looking at the causes of the crash.

Officials on Saturday gave a toll of 60 men, women and children killed in the accident, which happened on Thursday night when a freight service train derailed.

The new toll came from Fabien Mutomb, head of the state railway company SNCC, after he visited the site with a team assembled to investigate the disaster.

Of the 125 people injured 28 were in a critical condition, said the communications ministry.

At least 60 dead in DR Congo train accident

Rail officials have not said what caused the crash, but investigators will be looking at the condition of the track.

The province's interior minister, Deodat Kapenda, who was among those who visited the site, said in a statement Sunday evening that the accident appeared to have been caused by a sudden loss of traction.

Mutomb, in his statement, said one possible cause might have been the overloading of the train because of people illegally hitching a ride on it.

"Measures will be taken to ensure that this kind of incident does not happen again," and those responsible would be punished, he added.

On Saturday, the SNCC's director of infrastructure Marc Manyonga Ndambo told AFP the train had been made up of 15 wagons, 12 of them empty.

It had been coming from Luena in a neighbouring province destined for the mining town of Tenke, close to Kolwezi, when the accident happened.

It derailed at 11:50 pm (2150 GMT) on Thursday at the village of Buyofwe, about 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Kolwezi, seven of its wagons plunging into ravines.

It was carrying several hundred stowaways at the time, said Manyonga Ndambo, speaking by phone from Lubumbashi.

On Sunday, he said the track had been cleared but the wagons involved in the crash still had to be towed away.

People regularly jump rides on freight trains to travel across the vast country because of the lack of passenger trains and the difficulties of travelling by road.

Train derailments are common in the DRC, as are shipwrecks of overloaded boats on the country's lakes and rivers.

According to a database maintained by AFP, last week's accident was the deadliest in the world over the last two years, and the third worst accident in Africa over the last 10.

The last accident in DR Congo of this kind happened in 2014, when a good train on which several hundred people were travelling derailed at Katongola, in the southeast region of Kataga, killing 136 people.

Mutomb is expected back in Kinshasa on Monday to report on the extent of the damage, the communications ministry said.

DRCongo train accident SNCC

Comments

1000 characters

Toll in DR Congo train accident rises to 75 dead

State's responsibility to stop horse-trading: PM Imran

Opposition agrees to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab

Russian strike on base brings Ukraine war close to NATO's border

Russian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis: IMF

Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19

US sets high-level talks with China Monday over Russia war

Carey misses hundred as Australia reach 505-8 in second Test

Induction of J-10C in fighter fleet a major milestone: PAF

PM Imran trying to rig no-confidence motion, says Bilawal

On Kyiv's eastern front, Ukrainians hold off Russian tanks

Read more stories