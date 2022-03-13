ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh traffic police conducts road safety awareness session for foodpanda riders

Recorder Report Updated 13 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Keeping up with its commitment of prioritising safety and well-being, foodpanda on Saturday organised a road safety awareness session for its riders, which was conducted by Sindh Traffic Police.

The session was conducted by DSP Saeed Arain, and was followed by a talk by the DIG Traffic Police, Ahmed Yar Chohan. The training given to the delivery riders aims at ensuring that all riders strictly follow the traffic rules, and drive with great responsibility and care, for their own safety and for the safety of all drivers and even pedestrians who walk along the roads or cross the roads at any point.

Speaking at the occasion, Muntaqa Peracha, Interim CEO – foodpanda Pakistan, stated that delivery riders can spend a lot of time on the roads and at all hours, making it essential that they are adequately coached on safe driving practices. He went on to say that foodpanda believes that road accidents are entirely preventable, and this and similar other sessions are being organized as the company is cognizant of its responsibility in mentoring its delivery riders.

According to a report issued by Karachi Traffic Police (KTP) in 2021, the number of road accidents has drastically increased. The report stated several reasons behind the increased rate including the chaotic traffic, the large number of inexperienced drivers, especially teenagers, and heavy traffic plying on the roads during the daytime.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foodpanda Saeed Arain Sindh traffic police foodpanda riders

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh traffic police conducts road safety awareness session for foodpanda riders

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Maladministration in FBR: FTO has authority to conduct inspection

PM asks party MPs to strengthen contacts with people

PDM set to review preparations today

Aleem arrives in Islamabad

Read more stories