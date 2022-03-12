ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,304
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,083
57124hr
Sindh
571,548
Punjab
503,590
Balochistan
35,429
Islamabad
134,797
KPK
217,936
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin slams ‘flagrant violation’ of international humanitarian law by Ukraine forces: Kremlin

AFP 12 Mar, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday slammed what he said was the “flagrant violation” of international humanitarian law by Ukraine’s forces as he held phone talks with the leaders of France and Germany, the Kremlin said.

“Putin informed (them) about the real state of affairs” in Ukraine, his office said in a statement. “In particular, numerous examples of the flagrant violation of the norms of international humanitarian law by Ukrainian security forces were cited,” the statement said.

Putin accused the Ukrainian army of “extrajudicial executions of dissenters” and “taking hostages and using civilians as human shields”, the Kremlin said.

He also claimed that the Ukrainian army were deploying heavy weapons near hospitals, schools, and kindergartens.

“At the same time, nationalist battalions are systematically disrupting operations to rescue the population, intimidating civilians during evacuation attempts,” the Kremlin said.

Putin says Russia will solve its problems, calls sanctions illegitimate

Putin urged France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz to pressure Kyiv authorities into halting these “criminal activities,” the Kremlin said.

The Russian president also informed Macron and Scholz about talks between Russian and Ukrainians negotiators.

“In this connection the leaders of the three countries addressed some issues related to the agreements being worked out on the implementation of well-known Russian demands,” the Kremlin said without providing any details.

Vladimir Putin Ukraine humanitarian law Ukraine forces

Comments

1000 characters

Putin slams ‘flagrant violation’ of international humanitarian law by Ukraine forces: Kremlin

Opposition decides to submit no-trust motion against NA speaker Asad Qaiser

PTI has finalised strategy to deal with no-confidence motion: Asad Umar

Russian forces squeeze Kyiv, surround Mariupol

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Weekly recap: KSE-100 under pressure, retreats 2%

'Around 1,300' Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion: Zelensky

Saudi Arabia executes 81 in one day for terror offences

2nd Test against Pakistan: Khawaja hundred propels Australia to 251-3 in Karachi

Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

7th review of EFF: Policy-level talks with IMF likely on Monday

Read more stories