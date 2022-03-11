ANL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.72%)
AVN 89.66 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-4.11%)
BOP 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.28%)
FFL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.09%)
GGGL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.44%)
GGL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.41%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.38%)
MLCF 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.58%)
PRL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.73%)
TELE 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.14%)
TPL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TPLP 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.12%)
TREET 30.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.73%)
TRG 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.64%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.77%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.05%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,348 Decreased By -45.4 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,576 Decreased By -364.9 (-2.29%)
KSE100 43,617 Decreased By -237 (-0.54%)
KSE30 16,979 Decreased By -97.5 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

World Bank approves $435mn for Pakistan’s housing projects

  • Financing will expand access to housing finance particularly for low-income households, improve land tenure rights and facilitate affordable housing developments in urban Punjab
BR Web Desk 11 Mar, 2022

The World Bank’s (WB) Board of Executive Directors approved on Friday $435 million in financing for three projects in Pakistan.

The projects – the Pakistan Housing Finance project, the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement project and the Punjab Affordable Housing Program – will expand access to housing finance particularly for low-income households, improve land tenure rights and facilitate affordable housing developments in urban Punjab, said the World Bank in a statement.

“Affordable and accessible housing is in high-demand in Pakistan, which is home to over 200 million people and is the most urbanised country in South Asia,” said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

“These projects will contribute to addressing housing needs, particularly for low-income households, by leveraging the private sector and by facilitating access to mortgage options for those who currently cannot access financing to buy a home.

They will also strengthen property rights and increase the supply of climate-resilient, affordable housing developments."

WB highlights ‘deficiencies’ in EE&C-2022

Additional financing of $85 million has been approved for Pakistan Housing Finance Project to scale up the credit risk-sharing facility launched in 2018. Financing has been approved to provide partial credit guarantees to banks to incentivise them to lend to borrowers traditionally excluded from commercial financing.

The funding will benefit up to 70,000 first-time homebuyers in the country, who qualify for the government’s interest rate subsidy program - Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar (My Pakistan, My Home).

Meanwhile, $150 million has been approved for Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement Project.

WB in its statement said that the project will support the provincial government in upgrading its land registry by creating a digital, province-wide inventory of lands and deeds.

“This will help secure land tenure and streamline procedures for land-related permits – which are essential for private sector investment, housing finance and tax revenue collection,” said WB.

PACE-II loan: WB not satisfied with prior actions

Furthermore, $200 million has been allotted for Punjab Affordable Housing Program to increase the availability of affordable housing, particularly for low-income households in the province.

“The program will enhance government systems to create an enabling environment that attracts private financing for mixed-income housing developments. It will also help the government better target subsidies of the Naya Pakistan Housing Program for low-income households,” WB stated.

Pakistan World Bank Finance Division Punjab government Loan Najy Benhassine house financing

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank approves $435mn for Pakistan’s housing projects

PM, CM unfazed by turbulence?

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Read more stories