ANL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.73%)
ASC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.33%)
AVN 112.80 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FFL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGGL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.49%)
GGL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.82%)
GTECH 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.28%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.95%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.09%)
KOSM 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.48%)
MLCF 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.85%)
PACE 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.95%)
PTC 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.1%)
SNGP 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
TELE 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.7%)
TPL 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.81%)
TPLP 35.22 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.04%)
TREET 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.66%)
TRG 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
UNITY 31.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WAVES 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
YOUW 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.88%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -39.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 18,483 Decreased By -233.9 (-1.25%)
KSE100 45,863 Decreased By -256.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 17,955 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,372
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,442,263
5,83024hr
Sindh
546,141
Punjab
483,779
Balochistan
34,557
Islamabad
129,758
KPK
197,937
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PACE-II loan: WB not satisfied with prior actions

Mushtaq Ghumman 04 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is reportedly not satisfied with progress on prior actions assigned to Government of Pakistan (GoP) about Program on Affordable and Clean Energy (PACE-II), well informed sources in Finance Ministry told Business Recorder.

The Bank has conveyed its reservations during a meeting with Additional Secretary Finance (External Finance) on January 28, 2022.

Last year, the World Bank had approved $ 400 million loan funding for PACE initiative meant to improve financial viability of power sector. The PACE-II program focuses on clean energy in Pakistan.

The sources said World Bank, which is actively engaged with Pakistan government in private sector participation in power Distribution Companies (Discos), is of the view that there is no progress since the Cabinet approval of the roadmap.

“World Bank said that without progress it cannot say the program is on track,” the sources added.

The issue of updated grid code and commercial code to set objectives, principles, rules, procedures, rights and obligations that govern the trading in the new wholesale market also came under discussion. World Bank was informed that Nepra is doing consultations on both codes.

However, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) needs to lift moratorium on transition to wholesale market.

According to sources, Finance Ministry and World Bank officials discussed National Electricity Plan (NEP) approved by the Federal Cabinet including responsibilities and timelines to implement the policy. World Bank officials stated that they are finalizing the review of the draft NEP.

The draft new Energy Efficiency Policy including goals for replacing inefficient gas appliance, and initial draft also came under discussion at the meeting.

Finance Ministry official informed the World Bank power sector team that the initial draft is currently being reviewed. CCI’s approval is aimed for April 2022 but World Bank raised some objections on the CCI meeting.

During discussion on Transmission System Expansion Plan (TSEP) meant to increase share of variable renewable energy in the generation mix, Finance Ministry informed World Bank that National Transmission and Despatch Company has promised to submit it to Nepra in April 2022.

World Bank was informed that the targets, i.e., reduction in subsidies for unprotected consumers and doing away with incremental block tariff benefits have been completed. However, survey about rationalization of subsidy for agriculture tube-wells in Punjab and Balochistan is to be conducted for which Power Division has to issue a letter to provincial agriculture departments for cooperation with the enumerators. Finance Ministry maintained that considerable work is yet to be completed on prior actions.

On a prior action regarding publication of progress of Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) indicators on quarterly basis, updates on CDMP with actualized values for FY 21 and notification of further adjustments to the base tariff to reflect cost changes in the sector, Finance Ministry acknowledged that the prior condition on publication of CDMP indicators is not being followed. The report for December 2021 is not published due to pending approval of the CCoE.

Ministry of Energy is expected to notify FY 22 adjustments in March 2022 after Nepra finalizes determinations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

World Bank nepra finance ministry DISCOS government of pakistan

Comments

Comments are closed.

PACE-II loan: WB not satisfied with prior actions

Balochistan: seven troops martyred, 13 terrorists killed

PM reaches Beijing

Islamabad, Riyadh agree to operationalise $1.2bn oil facility

IMF forecasts real growth at 4pc at factor cost

SBP’s reserves down $463m on debt servicing

Plots for judges, bureaucrats and employees: IHC declares ‘revised policy’ of FGEHA unconstitutional

Panjgur, Naushki: PM salutes soldiers for repulsing attacks

SBP introduces Raast instant payment system

PBC submits proposals on trade, exports

CAD, inflation challenges driven by rising world commodity prices: Baqir

Read more stories