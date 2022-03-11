MQM-P team, Zardari discuss no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held detailed talks with a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Thursday, in Islamabad, with primary focus on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this important meeting, senior PPP leaders including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also present.

From MQM-P, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Aamir Khan, Aminul Haq, and Waseem Akhtar were present in the meeting.

After the meeting, the MQM delegation left without any media talk. Prior to this, the delegation of MQM-P met with the key Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leaders including Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Besides meeting with leaderships of PPP and PML-Q, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is all set to meet the delegation of MQM-P amid rising political temperature. Bilawal also hosted a lunch for his party members which were also attended by Asif Zardari at Sindh House on Thursday.

Zardari and Bilawal took the PPP’s National Assembly members into confidence regarding the no-confidence motion against the prime minister and consulted on party strategy for the success of the motion. According to the sources, important instructions were also given to the members of the Assembly regarding the no-confidence motion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022