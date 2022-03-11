Opposition to face ‘humiliating defeat’, says federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that opposition parties would face a “humiliating defeat” in no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a presser shortly after a press conference by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), he said that “the tall claim made by the opposition leaders will be exposed soon”.

The minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has defeated hostile politics of the opposition at every front, adding the government sailed through all tests in the parliament including legislation pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the parliament.

The PTI also defeated the opposition parties in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir recent elections, and now is the time to put the nail in their coffin through defeating them in their no-confidence motion against the government.

Saeed said that that government was pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying absolutely no to joining any war of others. He said that speeches of the Opposition leaders had also become jokes.

He said that the earlier relief package announced by government has put the Opposition in a fix as they have made a practice of criticizing the people-friendly government for the sake of criticism.

“Now the Opposition’s narrative has changed and saying that why the prime minister spoke for the sovereignty of the country,” he added.

He went on to say that they were criticizing the government on reduction in oil and electricity prices instead of commending the initiative, adding now they are criticizing the government for an independent and dignified foreign policy.

“Pakistan is ready to befriend any country but we cannot accept slavery…Shehbaz Sharif has to answer how an account was opened in his peon Maqsood’s name and Rs16 billion reached the accounts of Sharif family through his account,” he added.

Saeed said that the world witnessed the moment when the message of Islam resounded at the United Nations’ General Assembly session.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had informed the world about the pain of Muslims being inflicted in the name of freedom of expression.

The minister said that nation was asking why these politicians were silent when Islam was being linked to terrorism through an organized campaign.

“We sacrificed 80,000 lives in war on terror but the blame was put on our shoulders. Why are you silent? All the former rulers except Prime Minister Imran Khan remained silent on the blasphemous sketches,” he added.

He said that those who beg for power from the outer world have bowed heads and could not fight the case of their nations at international forums.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had refused meeting with Hurriyat Conference leadership during his visit to India.

He said that former president during his visit to the USA agreed to more drone attacks in Pakistan.

Saeed said that eight Opposition members have agreed to support the prime minister in no-confidence motion. Without mentioning the names, the minister thanked all the eight PML-N members – who are reportedly supporting the prime minister – due to his bold and independent foreign policies.

