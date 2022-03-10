ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Lavrov slams ‘dangerous’ arms deliveries to Ukraine

AFP 10 Mar, 2022

ANTALYA: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused the European Union and other countries of “dangerously” backing the supply of arms to Ukraine, as it resists an incursion by thousands of Russian troops.

“We see how dangerously our Western colleagues, including in the European Union, are acting now, which, in violation of all their so-called principles and values, encourage the supply of deadly weapons to Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

“We believe these countries are creating a colossal danger for themselves,” the foreign minister told a press conference in Turkey following a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukraine crisis to dominate EU leaders’ Versailles summit

Lavrov singled out the deliveries of portable air defence systems, saying that they could be used to create “risks for civil aviation”.

“Where these thousands of portable missile systems are going to end up is a question we put to our colleagues in the European Union,” Lavrov added.

Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine, which is entering its third week, has seen Western countries sharply increase supplies of military aid to their pro-Western ally Ukraine.

Sergei Lavrov Ukraine Russian troops Russian invasion

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Lavrov slams ‘dangerous’ arms deliveries to Ukraine

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

KSE-100 sees best day in almost a year as market ignores political noise

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Rupee stays at record low against US dollar as pressure remains

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Oil jittery as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

Read more stories