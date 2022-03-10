ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Coal: Brrrr!

BR Research 10 Mar, 2022

Coal is at the record-smashing level with coal futures hitting record peaks right now, more than doubling in value since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February as a result of sanctions slapped by indignant western nations on Russia. Within a matter of days, coal and other commodities shot up dramatically as crisis engulfed the region, building on an already precarious global energy supply situation in the post-covid scenario.

Shipments leaving the port of Newcastle in New South Wales have prices soared to US$420 per ton for the last recorded day (index compiled by Argus) widely surpassing the previous record peak of US$269 in Oct, only a few months ago. A similar trajectory can be seen for Richards Bay (originating from South Africa) where prices have soared through the roof. The last price rally was triggered in Sep-21 that went on for a few months as China’s demand for energy ballooned—as covid restrictions relaxed—and met with an equally restricted supply from coal suppliers. Prices skyrocketed; but given the current rally, that crisis was a speed bump by comparison.

With bans on Russia, countries will have to drift to other suppliers such as Australia and South Africa for their coal needs but if demand begins to soar in the midst of constricted supply, prices will keep going up.

Indonesia is another country that exports coal heavily to global markets and is—for the second time now over the past two months—considering banning exports so that Indonesian coal miners can feed domestic power demand. The first time the ban on exports was imposed was in January when Indonesian power companies warned of power shutdowns due to dwindling coal stocks. Resultantly, coal prices in the global market reacted with volatility hurtling forward for a few weeks till the ban was lifted. This second expected ban may come as early as end of this month which would bode (UN) well for a large number of coal importers, further putting pressure on coal supplies, and on prices, as a consequence.

Coal importers looking to renew their long-term contracts have the most difficult task to do—take the current price which is extraordinarily high or wait for the crisis to ease. But more than that, the restricted supply from Russia and potentially Indonesia would stretch other suppliers, particularly Australia, thin adding to the supply limitations in an already disrupted supply chain.

coal coal prices RUssia Ukraine war coal suppliers power demand

Comments

1000 characters

Coal: Brrrr!

PM describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

PM visits MQM-P office

UAE wants to acquire Guddu Power Plant

ADB mission to hold talks with minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

Civil Servants rules: SC grants leave to appeal against SHC verdict

Fawad says govt will overcome no-trust move challenge

Vote on no-trust motion: PML-N urges Speaker to convene NA session ‘immediately’

Read more stories