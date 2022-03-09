ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASC 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.8%)
BOP 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.62%)
GTECH 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.49%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.75%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.78%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.91%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.53%)
TELE 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.5%)
TPL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-7.27%)
TPLP 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-7.78%)
TREET 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-5.61%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.46%)
UNITY 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By 16 (0.37%)
BR30 15,572 Increased By 216.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,142 Increased By 221.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 16,787 Increased By 111.6 (0.67%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Palm rebounds as Russia-Ukraine war keeps energy prices high

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Wednesday, as global commodity prices rallied further on supply concerns fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.20% to 6,493 ringgit ($1,553.35) per tonne by midday break, after declining more than 3% a day earlier on some profit-taking.

Palm was supported by Dalian and soybean oil that nudged higher, while US crude oil prices remained above $120, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

High palm prices are “here to stay unless war ends” or Indonesia, the world’s top palm oil producer, eases export curbs aimed at controlling domestic prices, the trader added.

Oil prices extended their rally on Wednesday as the US ban on Russian oil imports and Britain’s plan to phase them out by year-end raised concerns of tighter global supply.

Meanwhile, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.82%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.53%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.18%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The Russia-Ukraine war has halted Ukrainian sunflower oil shipments to the EU that usually represent around 200,000 tonnes per month, vegetable oil industry group FEDIOL said.

Palm Oil

