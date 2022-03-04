ANL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.6%)
AVN 97.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.83%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
GGL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.92%)
GTECH 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
HUMNL 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PACE 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.06%)
PTC 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
TELE 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
TPLP 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
TRG 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.81%)
UNITY 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WAVES 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
BR100 4,526 Increased By 9.2 (0.2%)
BR30 16,725 Increased By 48.6 (0.29%)
KSE100 44,695 Increased By 168.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,478 Increased By 68.4 (0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia end-Feb palm oil stocks seen at 10-month low as exports rise

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil stockpile at end-Feb likely plunged to its lowest in 10 months, as production...
Reuters 04 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's palm oil stockpile at end-Feb likely plunged to its lowest in 10 months, as production shrank for a fourth consecutive month while exports jumped, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Inventories are forecast to drop 11.4% from the month before to 1.38 million tonnes, the lowest since March 2021, according to the median estimate of nine planters, traders and analysts polled by Reuters.

That compares to 1.3 million tonnes recorded a year ago.

Output in the world's second largest producer is seen falling 5% to 1.19 million tonnes, also at a 10-month low.

Exports are expected to rise 8% to 1.25 million tonnes, as buyers turn to Malaysia after top producer Indonesia introduced a requirement for exporters to sell a portion of their products domestically.

"There are increasing concerns on adequate palm supply levels for post-Ramadan restocking, with more subscriptions taking place in the cheaper forward months - mainly in the July-September period," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Benchmark crude palm oil futures have rocketed to record levels of over 7,000 ringgit ($1,673.44) a tonne as Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupts sunflower oil supply from the key Black Sea region, further squeezing an already tight global market.

Analysts said prices could stay high for longer than expected.

"Current prices seem sustainable given the current global tightness in edible oils, with no short-term supply of Black Sea sunflower oil and limited supply of palm products in Southeast Asia," Cultrera said.

However, the biggest importers China and India are buying hand-to-mouth, as palm has become the costliest among the four major edible oils.

India is expected to import 450,000 to 500,000 tonnes of palm oil per month versus the usual 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes due to high prices, Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association president Sudhakar Desai said in a UOB Kay Hian conference on Thursday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release official data on March 10.

Malaysia's palm oil stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia end-Feb palm oil stocks seen at 10-month low as exports rise

Pak-Uzbek cooperation in diverse areas: Pacts, including PTA, MoUs signed

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Business plan summoned: NA panel approves EXIMBP bill

US says Iran nuclear deal 'close' but not certain

G-20 DSSI framework: EAD, Saudi Fund sign two debt suspension pacts

Immovable properties in 40 major cities: FBR revises valuation rates downwards

Two-day virtual discussions with IMF begin today

FY21 financial statements, ITTMS equipment: Umar approves two key agenda items

Rs5/unit power relief: Details to be unveiled today

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the US

Read more stories