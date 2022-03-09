ANL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

APP Updated 09 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Monday called on Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar in which both discussed global inflation and current geo-political scenario.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on rising oil prices in the global market and agreed that the world over inflation and deteriorating conflict situation was a matter of worry for all the countries.

According to the Energy Ministry’s news release, Hammad welcomed the interest of UAE government to reach a comprehensive economic agreement with Pakistan on the lines of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and ensured his full support for this positive development in the historic UAE-Pakistan bilateral relations.

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

Such an agreement would not only pave way for Government-to-Government initiatives but also help create a conducive environment for the business community, he added. The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Pakistan in successfully hosting the Australian cricket team after 24 years. He further expressed his good wishes for the upcoming OIC meeting in Islamabad.

The minister lauded the long-standing relations of both the countries and reiterated the resolve of this government to further strengthen them. In this regard, the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to UAE was of utmost importance, he added. The Ambassador expressed his high hopes for this visit and expectations of concluding important MoUs and agreements.

