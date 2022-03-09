Seven terrorists including militant commanders killed in Turbat

RAWALPINDI: Seven terrorists were killed in Intelligence Base Operation (IBO) of the security forces in Turbat, Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to military’s media wing, the security forces on an intelligence tip-off regarding presence of hideout of terrorists conducted operation in general area Gorchop in district Turbat to apprehend externally sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan.

As the troops launched the clearance operation, the terrorists tried to escape from their camp and opened indiscriminate fire onto security forces.

In retaliatory action of the security forces, seven terrorists including Commanders Hasil Doda and Washdil were killed in ensuing heavy exchange of fire. These terrorists were involved in recent firing and attacks on security forces in Makran Division.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition were also been recovered from custody of the killed terrorists which was intended to be used in terrorist activities.