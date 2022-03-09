Pakistan vs Australia series: TCL teams up with PCB

KARACHI: TCL has joined hands with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the Associate Partner of the Pakistan National Cricket Team for the Pakistan vs Australia series. The highly anticipated series is Australia’s first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.

Sunny Yang, GM at TCL Electronics Pakistan, and Faisal Hasnain, CEO at PCB, signed the sponsorship agreement at PCB Headquarters, Lahore on 2nd March.

TCL is set to be the partner of Pakistan National Cricket team for the first time. As a part of the agreement, TCL’s logo will appear on the shirts of the Pakistani team throughout the three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I Series.

TCL has been at the forefront of promoting cricket in the country. Earlier this year, it celebrated its five-year successful partnership with Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League (PSL) and now this historic partnership will mark its expansion into international cricket.

