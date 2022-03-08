CBOT wheat may gain more into $13.95-3/4 to $14.13 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may break a resistance at $13.57-3/4 and rise into a zone of $13.95-3/4 to $14.13 a bushel, driven by a wave C.

The unusual projection levels on the uptrend from $7.79-3/4 still work well.

The correction triggered by $13.57-1/2 has almost been reversed.

Paris wheat touches record high

The reversal signals a strong bullish sentiment and a steady uptrend, which may extend to $15.60, as suggested by the depth of the correction.

Support is fixed at $12.84-1/4, a break below which may cause a fall to $12.10-3/4 again.

On the weekly continuous chart, the deep correction on Monday looks like a pullback towards the 2008 high of $13.34-1/2.

A super bull cycle is riding on a wave C, which may extend to $14.76-1/4 or far above this level.

