'Big decisions' needed to control political situation, Pervaiz Elahi tells federal govt

  • Says situation is getting out of the government's control
BR Web Desk 07 Mar, 2022

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), on Monday warned the federal government that the political situation may get out of control if "big decisions" were not made, reported Aaj News.

While meeting with Punjab's provincial lawmakers, he said that the "situation was getting out of the government's control."

"It's need of time that the government make bold decisions," he added.

Planned no-trust move: PML-N MNAs asked not to travel abroad

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi, who is also the Speaker of Punjab Assembly urged the Prime Minister to beware of his advisors, who he said were "misleading him and creating a gulf between him and the media."

He said: “I have noted with deep concern the decision of PTI advising its members not to participate in programs of certain TV channels. It is indeed a decision that will deny the ruling party a balanced coverage of its policies and point of view.”

PM warned to ‘beware’ of his advisors

Elahi said that the beauty of democracy lies in the plurality of views. “I urge upon the Prime Minister and the PTI leadership to reconsider their decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has directed all the members of his party not to travel abroad ahead of the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that Sharif barred party MNAs from traveling abroad, saying the no-trust move against the prime minister can be tabled any time in the National Assembly.

They said that the directives from Sharif came after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser put names of some opposition MNAs in the list of members who are being sent abroad on official visits to different countries, especially Europe.

“All party MNAs should ensure their presence in the country and no one should go abroad on any official visit,” they quoted Sharif as saying.

At the same time, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also barred his party members of National Assembly from availing any government-sponsored trip abroad, besides cancelling their personal trip unless the no-trust motion is tabled.

