Planned no-trust move: PML-N MNAs asked not to travel abroad

Zulfiqar Ahmad 07 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed all the members of his party not to travel abroad ahead of the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that Sharif barred party MNAs from travelling abroad, saying the no-trust move against the prime minister can be tabled any time in the National Assembly.

They said that the directives from Sharif came after Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser put names of some opposition MNAs in the list of members who are being sent abroad on officials visits to different countries especially Europe.

“All party MNAs should ensure their presence in the country and no one should go abroad on any official visit,” they quoted Sharif as saying.

Sharif also convened a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee today (Monday) to discuss the no-confidence motion against the prime minister. All the members of the party have been directed to ensure their presence in the meeting.

At the same time, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also barred his party members of National Assembly from availing any government-sponsored trip abroad, besides cancelling their personal trip unless the no-trust motion is tabled.

On the other hand, a visibly confident Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he is ready to face the no-confidence motion of the opposition.

He also warned the opposition to get ready for what he would do to them once their planned no-confidence motion against him fails.

The sources within PTI said that the planned no-confidence motion of the opposition is destined to failed as it is not going to be successful no matter how hard they try.

“This is 110 percent that opposition MPs are with us and the opposition claim of having the support of PTI MNAs or someone from our allies is a white lie,” said a senior PTI leader who declined to be named.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also acknowledged that he is not 100 percent sure about the success of the no-confidence motion which the joint opposition is planning against the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

