LLM evening programme: SUTC conducts pre-entry test

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC) conducted pre-entry test for admissions to Masters of Law (LLM) evening program for the academic year 2022 here on Sunday.

A total of 201 candidates including 35 female students took part in the test to try their luck for admissions to LLM which is offered by the University of Sindh Jamshoro at its Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad.

The entrance test was held at Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science (IMCS), University of Sindh Jamshoro where 201 candidates took the test in a conducive atmosphere.

Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited the examination hall and reviewed the exam process. Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Director Admissions Prof. Dr. Ayaz Keerio, Director SUTC Dr. Aftab Ahmed Chandio, Ali Raza Leghari and other officials were also present on the occasion.

