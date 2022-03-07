KP International Squash Tournament to commence from 9th

PESHAWAR: Combaxx Sports - KP International Squash Tournament for Men and Women carrying a $1000 each cash prize will be commencing from March 9-11, 2022 here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex.

This was stated by Director Blue Tone Squash Academy and Member Executive Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Squash Association.

He said all arrangements in this connection have already been finalized for the smooth conduct of the tournament wherein a total of 23 male and as many female players would be taking part. He said that the Comebaxx International Squash Tournament, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is being held from March 9 to 11 in which competitions will be held in men’s and women’s categories in which the best male and female players of Pakistan will be taking part.

He thanked Combaxx Sports International for extending sponsorship to Pakistan Squash Federation for holding the Satellite Ranking event that largely benefited the Pakistani players to improve the Professional Squash Association ranking. He said a draw of 32 Men and 32 Women would be made.

He said Munawar Zaman will be the Chief Referee and Chief Organizer for the three-day competitions.

Earlier, the Combaxx International Squash Championships were earlier held in Peshawar with great success and now in the second phase this is the second Combaxx International Squash Tournament which aims to provide the best opportunities for the players to come forward.

He disclosed that Noor Zaman ranked 150 is the top seed, followed by Hamza Sharif ranked 167, Zahir Shah (108), Salam Saleem (211), Waqas Mehboob is (212), Zeeshan Zeb (265), Waqar Mehboob (326), Raroz Mohammad (341) while in the Women Noor Ul Huda is ranked 160 is the top seeded player, followed by Rosha Mehboob (163), Momal Khan (214), Aiman Shahbaz (260), Nimra Aqeel (269), Kainat Amir (276), Nooreena Shams (309), and Hira Aqeel (323).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022