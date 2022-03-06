Standard Chartered, BAT celebrate impact of ‘Agri-preneur Project’

KARACHI: Standard Chartered and The British Asian Trust (BAT) orchestrated a grand ceremony to celebrate the success and impact of their collaborative ‘Agri-preneur Project’.

This event was held at the British Deputy High Commission’s Runnymede Garden in Karachi. In eighteen months, this livelihood initiative directly supported 1000 young women and men, enabling them to nurture profitable and sustainable agricultural enterprises, in the rural and peri-urban regions of Sindh and Punjab.

In the year 2020, Standard Chartered Foundation provided a donation to The British Asian Trust (BAT), for enabling the implementation of this Agri-preneur project. It is part of Future makers by Standard Chartered, a global initiative by Standard Chartered Bank to tackle inequality by promoting economic inclusion for disadvantaged young people, including those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

