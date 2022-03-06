ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,258
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,513,503
79624hr
Sindh
569,637
Punjab
502,455
Balochistan
35,363
Islamabad
134,583
KPK
216,812
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Commissioner Hyderabad pays surprise visit to SIOVS

Recorder Report 06 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Commissioner Hyderabad, paid a surprise visit today to Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (SIOVS) Hyderabad, where he was welcomed by Professor Dr Sajjad Ali Surhio, Executive Director of the Institute and his team.

During the visit of the Honourable Commissioner, he was also accompanied by Abdul Aleem Memon, Ex-Secretary Government of Sindh, Dr Lala Jaffer, District Health Officer Hyderabad, and other dignitaries. They visited different Departments and Wards of the Institute as well as the OPD Block and Operation Theatre. The Executive Director then briefed the Honourable Commissioner about the Institute and its performance.

The Commissioner Hyderabad expressing his satisfaction on working of the Institute, directed to keep improving performance so that more and more people could be provided better eye treatment facilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Nadeem ur Rehman Memon Sajjad Ali Surhio SIOVS

Comments

Comments are closed.

Commissioner Hyderabad pays surprise visit to SIOVS

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Peshawar blast: PM says all perpetrators, facilitators must be apprehended

NTDC seeks PD’s support for restoration of sales tax exemption

Khursheed says no-trust motion to be tabled after ‘long march’

Installation of AMI meters in Iesco: Senate panel seeks ADB loan details

Rs 3/kg hike in CNG price announced

Under LEAs investigation: No CE or director of insurance co to be appointed sans affidavit: SECP

Alleged highhandedness of FIA: CPGCL Genco–II seeks Secretary Power’s help

Asad made ADB deputy country director

Read more stories