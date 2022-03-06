Commissioner Hyderabad pays surprise visit to SIOVS

HYDERABAD: Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Commissioner Hyderabad, paid a surprise visit today to Sindh Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences (SIOVS) Hyderabad, where he was welcomed by Professor Dr Sajjad Ali Surhio, Executive Director of the Institute and his team.

During the visit of the Honourable Commissioner, he was also accompanied by Abdul Aleem Memon, Ex-Secretary Government of Sindh, Dr Lala Jaffer, District Health Officer Hyderabad, and other dignitaries. They visited different Departments and Wards of the Institute as well as the OPD Block and Operation Theatre. The Executive Director then briefed the Honourable Commissioner about the Institute and its performance.

The Commissioner Hyderabad expressing his satisfaction on working of the Institute, directed to keep improving performance so that more and more people could be provided better eye treatment facilities.

