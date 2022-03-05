ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Technology

SpaceX's Musk says Starlink has been told by some governments to block Russian news

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some...
Reuters 05 Mar, 2022

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Saturday that its Starlink satellite broadband service has been told by some governments, not Ukraine, to block Russian news sources.

"We will not do so unless at 'gunpoint', sorry to be a free speech absolutist", he said in a tweet.

Musk also said that SpaceX was reprioritized to cyber defense & overcoming signal jamming, will cause slight delays in Starship & Starlink V2.

Earlier this week, the SpaceX chief warned that there is a high chance that its Starlink could be "targeted" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last week.

