ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX remains range bound

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday witnessed range bound session as the investors remained cautious and avoided to take fresh positions before announcement of Monitory Policy statement. The benchmark KSE-100 index hit 44,723.19 points intra-day high and 44,457.55 points intra-day low level before closing at 44,551.35 points, up 25.63 points or 0.06 percent.

Trading activities remained low as total daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 134.798 million shares as compared to 188.666 million shares traded on Thursday while total daily traded value on ready counter declined to Rs 4.736 billion against previous day’s Rs 7.361 billion.

BRIndex100 closed at 4,514.88 points, up 0.12 points with total daily turnover of 100.517 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 105.28 points or 0.63 percent to close at 16,581.89 points with total daily trading volumes of 65.533 million shares.

The foreign investors remained net sellers of shares worth $1.720 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 5 billion to Rs 7.659 trillion. Out of total 335 active scrips, 177 closed in negative and 122 in positive while the value of 36 stocks remained unchanged.

Flying Cement (R) was the volume leader with 11.416 million shares and closed at previous day’s closing level of Re 0.67 followed by TRG Pakistan that lost Re 0.32 to close at Rs 78.81 with 8.007 million shares. Yousuf Weaving inched down by Re 0.17 to close at Rs 6.33 with 6.602 million shares.

Rafhan Maize and Philip Morris Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 200.00 and Rs 36.40 respectively to close at Rs 11,700.00 and Rs 719.90 while Allawasaya Textile and Bata Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 109.21 and Rs 108.34 respectively to close at Rs 1,347.26 and Rs 2,132.16.

An analyst at Topline Securities said that range bound session was observed at the exchange, as the index traded between an intraday high of plus 198 points and intraday low of minus 65 points, to finally close at 44,551, up by 0.06 percent. Major contribution to the index came from SYS, HBL, ENGRO, EFERT and FATIMA, as they cumulatively contributed 104 points to the index. On the flip side HUBC, POL, INDU, MCB and PSO lost value to weigh down on the index by negative 82 points.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 121.59 points or 1.32 percent to close at 9,056.19 points with total turnover of 966,159 shares.

BR Cement Index gained 24.4 points or 0.47 percent to close at 5,241.29 points with 10.637 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index inched up by 3.69 points or 0.04 percent to close at 10,013.30 points with 8.444 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index decreased by 62.49 points or 1.07 percent to close at 5,785.57 points with 6.013 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,083.59 points, down 22.1 points or 0.54 percent with 10.375 million shares.

BR Tech & Comm Index added 17.27 points or 0.51 percent to close at 3,399.44 points with 26.705 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said the market opened on a positive note and stayed range bound throughout the day due to expectation of unchanged policy rate in upcoming monetary policy. Main board activity remained dull. In the last trading hour, value buying was observed.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Fertilizer (up 62.3 points), Cement (up 22.4 points), Technology (up 19.6 points), Banks (up 10.2 points) and Chemicals (up 7.9 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE100 foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSX remains range bound

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories