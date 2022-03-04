ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
European stock markets drop at open

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets extended losses at the open Friday with Ukraine tensions escalating after Russia...
AFP 04 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets extended losses at the open Friday with Ukraine tensions escalating after Russia took control of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 percent to 7,195.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed 1.4 percent to 13,507.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.2 percent to 6,300.86.

