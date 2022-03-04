European stock markets drop at open

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets extended losses at the open Friday with Ukraine tensions escalating after Russia took control of Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.6 percent to 7,195.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed 1.4 percent to 13,507.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.2 percent to 6,300.86.