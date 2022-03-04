ANL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
ASC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.72%)
ASL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.52%)
AVN 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.32%)
BOP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.9%)
GGGL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
GGL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.47%)
MLCF 33.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.22%)
PACE 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PTC 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
SNGP 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TELE 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TPL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
TPLP 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.77%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.52%)
TRG 79.77 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.77%)
UNITY 27.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.54%)
YOUW 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
BR100 4,521 Increased By 4 (0.09%)
BR30 16,714 Increased By 37.8 (0.23%)
KSE100 44,617 Increased By 91.2 (0.2%)
KSE30 17,443 Increased By 33.4 (0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Twitter to welcome workers back in the office

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter's new chief Parag Agrawal on Thursday said it will reopen offices globally this month but let...
AFP 04 Mar, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter's new chief Parag Agrawal on Thursday said it will reopen offices globally this month but let people work remotely if they wish, as many businesses end closures put in place to fight the spread of Covid-19.

Google is also preparing for employees to return to its Silicon Valley offices in early April, with the expectation they will work from home only a couple of days a week.

Tech company campuses were abandoned early in the pandemic as the spread of Covid-19 caused a societal shift to working remotely.

"Business travel is back effective immediately, and all global Twitter offices will open starting on March 15," Agrawal said in a series of tweets.

"Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work and that includes WFH (work from home) full-time forever."

He stressed that those opting to continue working remotely would need to "learn and adapt" given that "distributed working will be much harder."

Agrawal advocated for returning to the office, maintaining that it fueled a vibrant company culture.

Google this month plans to help employees adapt to "hybrid" schedules combining working remotely and in offices, according to US media reports.

