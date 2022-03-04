ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
Science & technology: Budget proposals discussed

Recorder Report 04 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held under the chairmanship of Sajid Mehdi on Thursday.

The committee discussed the ministry’s budgetary proposals for the next financial year 2022-23.

The committee had already approved 29 out of 56 projects of PSDP in its last meeting and approved the remaining projects of PSDP for the financial year 2022-2023.

Usman Khan Tarakai, Dr Nausheen Hamid, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Sobia Aslam Khan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Saad Waseem, Ch Muhammad Ashraf, Zaib Jaffar, Dr Samina Matloob and senior officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology and its attached departments attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSDP Science & technology Usman Khan Tarakai

