Mar 04, 2022
Pakistan

BC launches ‘Pakistan/UK New Perspectives’ programme

Press Release 04 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: British Council Chief Executive Officer, Scott Mc Donald hosted a launch event for the Pakistan/UK: New Perspectives programme in Islamabad today, to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan. Artists, cultural, education and business leaders were among those who attended.

This Pakistan/UK: New Perspectives programme recognises the deep cultural ties between Pakistan and the UK and focus on bridging relationships between the emerging generation of artists and young leaders of both countries and exploring contemporary cultural identities and artistic expressions with established artists and change makers.

Running from March to August 2022, the programme has diverse activities and initiatives planned in Pakistan and the UK, in close collaboration with artists and institutions from both countries. This includes initiatives like the ‘Infinity: what is seen, what is not’ by Osman Yousefzada, which is creating a symbolic bridge between both countries; and the New Perspectives Open Call earlier this year which awarded grants to artists and organisations working together on creative projects.

Also announced under the programme is the Scholarship for English Language Teacher in Pakistan, which offers the six scholarships for English language teachers from government schools to attend face-to-face and distance learning programmes from select universities in the UK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

BC launches ‘Pakistan/UK New Perspectives’ programme

