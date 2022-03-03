ANL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
ASL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
AVN 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
CNERGY 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
FFL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FNEL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
GGL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.22%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
HUMNL 7.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.16%)
PACE 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
PTC 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 35.12 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.6%)
TELE 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
TPL 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.3%)
TPLP 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.69%)
TREET 34.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.71%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.89%)
WAVES 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
YOUW 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 16,790 Increased By 54.2 (0.32%)
KSE100 44,497 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 17,358 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,237
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,511,754
76824hr
Sindh
568,928
Punjab
502,012
Balochistan
35,357
Islamabad
134,496
KPK
216,386
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022
World

Protesters urge closure of Panama Canal to Russian ships

AFP 03 Mar, 2022

PANAMA CITY: A small group of protesters urged the Panamanian government Wednesday to close the Panama Canal to Russian ships as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

The move would be symbolic at best because very few Russian vessels actually use the waterway linking the Atlantic and Pacific.

Under a 1977 treaty in which the US-built canal was handed over to local control, the waterway is supposed to remain neutral in the event of international conflict.

A mixed group of about 50 Ukrainians and Russians opposed to the war demonstrated Wednesday near the canal. They signed a letter to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo seeking sanctions against Russia.

"We urge the Panamanian people and you as their leader to consider closing the Panama Canal to Russian commercial and military ships until the war ends and all invading troops have returned to their country," the letter says.

A total of 3.5 percent of the world's maritime trade passes through the canal, according to government figures. The top user is the United States with 72.5 percent of all freight making its way through the water way. Russia is not on the list of the top 15 users.

