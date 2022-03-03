DSP among three martyred in Quetta blast

QUETTA: A massive explosion took place at Fatima Jinnah Road in Quetta on Wednesday martyring three people including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and wounding several others including two police personnel.

As per the initial details garnered, the fire erupted in a shop located at the Fatima Jinnah Road after the blast. Roaring flames of fire could be witnessed on the site of the blast. Firefighters reached the spot to extinguish the flames.

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

Rescue teams and security forces including police present on the spot. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Security forces have cordoned off the area.