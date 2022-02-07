ANL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.76%)
Pakistan

At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast

  • Blast took place near a school at Saryab Mills
BR Web Desk 07 Feb, 2022

At least two security forces were injured in a blast near a school at Saryab Mills, Quetta, Aaj News reported on Monday.

As per reports, the explosive was placed on a motorbike near the school. The bomb blast shattered the glasses of nearby buildings.

Rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad have reached the site, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Pakistan blast Quetta School

