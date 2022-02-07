Pakistan
At least two security forces personnel injured in Quetta blast
- Blast took place near a school at Saryab Mills
At least two security forces were injured in a blast near a school at Saryab Mills, Quetta, Aaj News reported on Monday.
As per reports, the explosive was placed on a motorbike near the school. The bomb blast shattered the glasses of nearby buildings.
Rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad have reached the site, while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
