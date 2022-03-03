PARTLY FACETIOUS: It’s an algebra equation

“It’s not clear who the Chaudharys of Gujrat are going to support — The Khan or the Sharifs/Zardari/Maulana?”

“Ha ha ha.”

“What’s so funny?”

“Two things, first there is The Khan on one side of the seesaw and three on the other end and…”

“It’s an algebra equation: the sum of all members of the opposition is always less than the weight of the one in government.”

“Indeed, because the weight of the one in government is backed by taxpayers’ money and…and protocol is worse than heroin addiction — I mean anyone who has enjoyed protocol once wants it again and again and again…”

“Hmm, together with some lucrative contracts and no investigation by any entity…”

“Right that is all part of protocol here; and the second thing I found funny was the split in the media with those against The Khan saying there was no definitive outcome when The Khan went a calling and those for The Khan saying the Chaudharys have unconditionally pledged their support to the existing status quo…”

“Excuse me, but can I be allowed to reminisce?”

“Hey, granted that The Khan and the Sharifs and the Zardaris do not really like the Chaudharys, I mean there is history there, and their concern for Chaudhary Shujaat’s health did not convince anyone…”

“That is not what I was referring to. I wanted you to recall the Chaudharys statement that they would vote for Musharraf for another decade was it? And this at the tail end of Musharraf’s rule, which incidentally the Chaudharys completely failed to anticipate, but…wait let me finish…but then didn’t Pervez Elahi sahib become the deputy prime minister in Zardari sahib’s government a few years down the line?”

“So what are you trying to say? That whichever way they cast their votes, for or against the vote of no confidence, and whoever succeeds that is The Khan or the Opposition, the Chaudharys would become relevant again and that is courtesy…”

“The establishment?”

“No I don’t think so — I think the people of this country have not given any one party a simple majority for more than three to four decades – so if The Khan or the Sharifs think they will sweep the polls they are being delusional.”

“The Sharifs will win Punjab I reckon which means they may be able to form the government in the Centre, but The Khan will win enough seats to be the leader of the opposition, and Zardari sahib will retain Sindh so…”

“So the Chaudharys can welcome anyone to their home but at the end of the day no one really likes them…”

“The Chaudharys don’t care either – they want protocol and positions.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022