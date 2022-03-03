ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
Expo 2020 Dubai: Fatima Fertilizer celebrates inspiring Pakistani female farmers

Press Release 03 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Fatima Fertilizer celebrates exceptionally inspiring Pakistani female farmers at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Being a market leader within Pakistan’s agriculture industry, Fatima Fertilizer has always strived to be at the forefront of supporting Pakistani farmers, especially the female farmers.

Recently, ‘Sarsabz’ the flagship brand of Fatima Fertilizer, hosting a special panel discussion at the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020 in Dubai to celebrate three exceptionally inspiring female farmers from Pakistan and share their inspirational stories with the World.

The guest panelists included Rabia Sultan, a progressive farmer from Muzaffargarh who defied all odds in a male dominated profession, Nazo Darejo, a brave woman from Sindh who sacrificed a great deal to protect the piece of land she called home, and Azra Mehmood Sheikh, a progressive farmer from Bahawalpur who actively advocates about the hardships faced by farmers in South Punjab.

The first guest speaker, Rabia Sultan, apprised the audience with her inspirational story when she aspired to be a competent farmer just like her father.

She used Fatima Fertilizer’s Sarsabz Nitrophos (NP) and Sarsabz CAN (Gawara) on her cotton crops to achieve a staggering 61 mounds per acre of yield. Throughout her journey, Sarsabz Fertilizers remained a trusted partner for her and a leading source of guidance. The Punjab government also recognized her success by rewarding her achievement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

