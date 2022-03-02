ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
ASC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.91%)
ASL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
AVN 102.60 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (7.14%)
BOP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.43%)
FFL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
FNEL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
GGGL 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 19.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
GTECH 8.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
KOSM 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.19%)
PACE 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.13%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
PTC 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.41%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.28%)
SNGP 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.04%)
TPL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.15%)
TPLP 31.79 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.25%)
TREET 36.30 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.91%)
TRG 74.43 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (7.09%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
WAVES 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.92%)
WTL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.52%)
YOUW 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By 38.7 (0.86%)
BR30 16,792 Increased By 440.5 (2.69%)
KSE100 44,804 Increased By 342.6 (0.77%)
KSE30 17,465 Increased By 151.8 (0.88%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 91.70 Increased By ▲ 4.04%

OGDC - exchange rate and oil prices reigning

BR Research 02 Mar, 2022

FY22 has been benefitting the oil and gas exploration and production sector in Pakistan because of spiking international oil prices amid rising demand as well as geopolitics, and depreciation of local currency significantly. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (PSX: OGDCL) in 1HFY22 has seen its profits rise due to the same factors.

Starting with the topline growth, OGDCL’s revenues for 2QFY22 was grew by 46 percent year-on-year, while the bottomline growth stood at 87 percent year-on-year. Overall, first six month’s revenues climbed by 36 percent, while the earnings growth for 1HFY22 was recorded at 63 percent year-on-year.

Topline growth was driven by a whopping 77 percent year-on-year rise in international crude oil prices along with three percent currency depreciation and slight uptick in crude oil production for OGDCL during 1HFY22. Average net realized price of crude oil increased by 63 percent year-on-year in 1HFY22, while that of natural gas sold was up by around 7 percent year-on-year. Crude oil production was up by one percent year-on-year; however, the natural gas production was down by 3 percent year-on-year in 1HFY22.

Growth in OGDCL’s bottomline was also lent significantly by the mammoth increase in other income due to hefty exchange gains from currency depreciation. On the expenditure side, two times increase prospection and exploration expenditure in 2QFY22 offset the decline of 23 percent year-on-year in 1QFY22- taking the 1HFY22 expense up by 32 percent. OGDCL spud six wells including four exploratory wells and two development well. It also made four discoveries.

Oil prices have continued to drive earnings for the E&P sector and the prices are not coming down anytime soon. Currency depreciation has been a companion in driving the E&P sector’s earnings. WACOG could bring a breather to the receivables of the EP companies, which could unlock production prospects as more room (cash) will be available to undertake drilling and prospecting activities.

OGDCL Oil prices crude oil production OGDC oil sales Oil and Gas Development Company Limited

Comments

1000 characters

OGDC - exchange rate and oil prices reigning

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Feb CPI up 12.2pc YoY

UN vote on Ukraine war: European embassies try to exert pressure Pakistan

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee

Read more stories