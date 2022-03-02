Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
International Industries Ltd 30.06.2022 20% Interim Cash Dividend 01.03.2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 30.06.2022 20% InterimCash Dividend 01.03.2022
==============================================================================================
